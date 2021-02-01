Water supply system being rehabilitated to address water woes: CDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority Monday asserted that a plan for rehabilitation of water supply system was being executed to resolve water woes of the federal capital's residents in an effective manner.

Talking to APP, a senior official in CDA said the authority, soon after getting the charge of water directorate from the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), started executing a comprehensive program with cost of over Rs 400 million to upgrade supply lines, water works and treatment plants across the city.

He said over Rs 200 million had been transferred to the water directorate for execution of plan, adding currently concerted efforts were being made to upgrade the water supply network of the capital city at 71 points.

To a query, he said feasibility work on Ghazi Barotha project had been initiated, adding water metering system was also on the cards to control the water pilferage and leakage.

However, the claim of CDA official brings no let up in miseries of the residents, who are grappling with water scarcity issue for since long due to rapid increase in population, decades-old water supply infrastructure, lowering groundwater table and slackness of the departments concerned in the past.

Dwellers of other cities may compare and idealize life in the Federal capital, but it's the other way around for a vast majority here.

From dawn to dusk, people living in series of F, G, I and some other sectors, rural areas and various colonies have a major problem to cope with and that is water scarcity which becomes a nightmare in the hot months of summer.

"I have been living in the federal capital for the last couple of decades, but unfortunately, never heard of replacement of rusty pipelines, laid in the city in the late 60s to provide water to the residential area," said a retired government employee Mustafa Aziz living in a residential Sector I-10.

He said reliance on outdated pipeline infrastructure was beyond his belief as the population in the capital city had been increased manifold, crossing two million figure in the last couple of decades.

Water, he said was the basic need of people and "Wastage from pipeline due to rotten lines was equivalent to the amount of water, produced from Simly dam alone," he claimed.

He said it also led to increase in water-boring trend that eventually lowered the ground water table.

Another citizen from Tarlai, a suburban area of Islamabad, said people in his area were forced to avail the facility through water tankers for which they had to pay hefty amount.

He said the cost of water boring was too high for a common man as in some areas water level had gone down to over 400 feet.

"And it can cost up to five hundred thousand rupees if you are lucky to find the water," he regretted.

A citizen from Sector G-7, Ishfaq Ahmed said he was living in this area for the last many years and never faced water shortage, but now the situation was same here as in other water-scared sectors.

He said people had to stand in long queues for almost a day to book a tanker.

An officer of the MCI, who was part of the team that prepared the plan, currently carried out by the CDA, said the capital needed over 150 million gallons water per day but currently only half of it was being supplied to the people from four small water reservoirs, tube wells, Simli, Khanpur and Rawal dams.

She said the issue could be resolved to maximum extent once the project was implemented completely by the CDA.

