Water supply to be ensured in all residential, industrial areas: Secy LG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ):Secretary Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah has said that no compromise can be made on the water needs of Karachi and water supply should be ensured in all residential and industrial areas.

These views were expressed by Najam while presiding over a meeting held at his office here, said a statement on Monday.

Special Secretaries of Sindh LG department, MD Water Board, Project Director K-IV, Project Director KWSSIP and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Najam said that the water needs of Karachi are increasing day by day with each passing day. Like every major city in the world, the needs and problems of Karachi are also of extraordinary nature, he said.

He said that ynder the philosophy of planning and comprehensive strategy, it is imperative to start working on the future of Karachi and the water needs of its people from now on.

Najam while instructing all the officers including MD Water Board regarding prevention of water theft said that the residents of the city have a right to the water allocated for the water needs of the city therefore water thieves should be completely eradicated.

Bold Steps should be taken to do so and the mafia involved in this heinous business should be brought to justice under all legal requirements, he added.

The Sindh LG Secretary stressed on speeding up the ongoing projects with international funding and said that all the ongoing projects have been launched to improve the existing infrastructure of the city and to provide relief and benefit to the people.

He instructed the officers to utilize their efforts with utmost honesty and dedication and to play vital role in the development of the province.