Water Supply To Be Remain Suspended In Rwp From Feb 12 To 16 : WASA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Water supply to be remain suspended in Rwp from Feb 12 to 16 : WASA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood said that the repair work of Rawal Lake Filtration Plant would be carried out from February 12 to 16.

During this time, water supply from Rawal Dam to WASA will be affected. And where as 10 million gallons of water is being supplied daily, only 6 million gallons of water will be provided to its consumers daily.

Due to repair work the areas especially B Block, D Block, F Block Satellite Town, Mohalla Eidgah, Mohalla Raja Sultan, New Millpur 7th Road, Asghar Mall, Banni, Raja Bazar, Dhok Ratta, Dhok Matkal Dhok Elahi Bakhsh, Committee Chowk and Water supply in Arya Mohalla areas will get less water than usual.

Consumers are urged to use water with caution and avoid unnecessary use including washing floors, cars and watering lawns on daily basis and storing water for the next week to avoid any inconvenience.

MD WASA further said that normal supply will be restored from February 16 as soon as the repair work of Rawal Lake filtration plant would be completed.

However, WASA Rawalpindi is taking steps to ensure water supply from water tankers and tube wells to meet the needs of its customers.

In case of any complaint, immediately inform nearest WASA Complaints Office.

