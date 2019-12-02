UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Supply To Be Suspended From Pipri Pumping Station

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping Station

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on Monday announced that the water supply will be suspended to areas connected with Pipri Pumping Station from 8 am to 8pm December 04, due to the power shutdown by K-Electric

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Monday announced that the water supply will be suspended to areas connected with Pipri Pumping Station from 8 am to 8pm December 04, due to the power shutdown by K-Electric.

A spokesman of the Water Board said in a statement that the K-Electric would shut down power supply to Pipri Pumping Station from 8am to 8pm on December 4 for annual repair of its feeder.

The water supply to Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Qayyamabad, Akhter Colony, Kashmir Colony, Quaidabad, Zafarabad, Defense Housing Society will be suspended.

Managing Directed KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan has advised residents of these areas to store water and use water carefully.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Korangi Landhi Shah Faisal December From Housing

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

13 seconds ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

15 seconds ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

51 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

51 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

17 seconds ago

Putin Signs Law on Additional Regulation of Foreig ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.