Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Monday announced that the water supply will be suspended to areas connected with Pipri Pumping Station from 8 am to 8pm December 04, due to the power shutdown by K-Electric.

A spokesman of the Water Board said in a statement that the K-Electric would shut down power supply to Pipri Pumping Station from 8am to 8pm on December 4 for annual repair of its feeder.

The water supply to Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Qayyamabad, Akhter Colony, Kashmir Colony, Quaidabad, Zafarabad, Defense Housing Society will be suspended.

Managing Directed KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan has advised residents of these areas to store water and use water carefully.