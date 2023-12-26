Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has appealed the consumers to use water sparingly because the agency’s water supply will remain curtailed during the next 15 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has appealed the consumers to use water sparingly because the agency’s water supply will remain curtailed during the next 15 days.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the consumers were informed that the Sindh Irrigation Department had closed the canals of Kotri Barrage which supply water to WASA for the annual repair and maintenance.

He added that that closure started on December 25 and that it would end on January 10, 2024, during which WASA would supply water from the storage ponds.

“Under the WASA’s water management policy, partial supply will be continued to the consumers from the storage lagoons,” he said.

The agency appealed to the citizens to avoid also wasteful use of water like washing cars and houses and allowing heavy flow of water from the taps.

