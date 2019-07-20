Water supply to Karachi city suspended, pipeline bursts

Water supply to Karachi city has been suspended after 72 inches radius pipeline exploded due to back pressure at Dhabeji pumping station following power breakdown

Pipeline exploded as a result of back pressure due to which water supply to Karachi city was suspended.

Water board authorities said that water supply to Karachi city has been suspended temporarily after pipeline bursts due to power breakdown.They said that till now 20 million gallon less water has been supplied to Karachi city.Engineers and technical staff with the help of heavy machinery have started repair work of pipeline.On the other hand, citizens of Karachi have been directed to use water with care .