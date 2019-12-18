UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Supply To Landi, Adjoining Ares To Be Suspended From Dec 19: KW&SB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), will launch the work to link the new supply line from Landi 8000-feet Road Murtaza Chowrangi to Futures Colony for improvement in the water supply system on December 19 at 9am, which will continue until 9 am, December 20.

Routine water supply to the areas include Murtaza Chowrangi to Bilal Colony Pump House - adjacent areas, Landhi 36B, 36G, 36G, Korangi Zaman Town - 35B, 35C, Awami Colony Landhi, Bilal Colony Korangi, Sharafi Goth, adjoining Goths, Mansehra Colony and adjoining areas will be suspended due to work on supply line, said a spokes person of the Water Board on Wednesday.

The KW&SB will make all out efforts to complete the work ahead of the deadline to restore water supply.

The KW&SB officials have advised the citizens to store thewater for regular consumption and use water carefully.

More Stories From Pakistan

