Water Supply To Remain Affected For 3 Days In Most Parts Of Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The water supply to most parts of Hyderabad would remain affected for 3 days from May 27 because of daily 5-hour long electric supply suspension to the New Filtration Plant and Old Filtration Plant of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

A spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA, informed here on Friday evening that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) would suspend the power supply for 5 hours per day from May 27 to May 29.

He added that the suspension would be carried out from 8 am to 1 pm because the 11KV Agha Khan Feeder would undergo repair and maintenance works.

The water filtration process and the subsequent supply to the entire city would halt during the power suspension, he added.

He advised the consumers to store water and avoid wasteful or unnecessary use during those 3 days.

