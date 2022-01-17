UrduPoint.com

Water Supply To Remain Affected For 4 Days Due To Power Outage In City

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Water supply to remain affected for 4 days due to power outage in city

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the citizens that water supply in the city and other areas would be affected in the city due to HESCO's power outages from Jan 19 to 22 for its system upgradation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the citizens that water supply in the city and other areas would be affected in the city due to HESCO's power outages from Jan 19 to 22 for its system upgradation.

According to a statement issued by HDA's Media Cell on Monday, the power supply from 11 KV New HDA and Bhittai Town feeders will be suspended due to system upgradation by Hesco, which could disrupt water supply to different areas.

Due to ongoing work on the mentioned electricity feeders, power supply will be suspended from January 19 to January 22 and water supply from New Filter Plant, Jamshoro road will remain affected from 9 am to 5 pm, it added.

HDA spokesperson informed that the water supply to Qasimabad, Hirabad, Latifabad and some areas of the city might be affected.

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) also advised all consumers to store water as per their requirement and avoid from unnecessary use of water.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Road Hyderabad Jamshoro Qasimabad January Media All From

Recent Stories

Two brothers among four killed in separate firing ..

Two brothers among four killed in separate firing incidents

1 minute ago
 Desecration of building bylaws continues in city a ..

Desecration of building bylaws continues in city areas

1 minute ago
 Model Courts decides 2513 cases in 15 days

Model Courts decides 2513 cases in 15 days

1 minute ago
 Danish Watchdogs Sound Alarm Over Government's Ina ..

Danish Watchdogs Sound Alarm Over Government's Inadequate Cybersecurity Capacity

1 minute ago
 US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' miss ..

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

6 minutes ago
 Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Com ..

Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Committees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.