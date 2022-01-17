Water supply to remain affected for 4 days due to power outage in city

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the citizens that water supply in the city and other areas would be affected in the city due to HESCO's power outages from Jan 19 to 22 for its system upgradation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the citizens that water supply in the city and other areas would be affected in the city due to HESCO's power outages from Jan 19 to 22 for its system upgradation.

According to a statement issued by HDA's Media Cell on Monday, the power supply from 11 KV New HDA and Bhittai Town feeders will be suspended due to system upgradation by Hesco, which could disrupt water supply to different areas.

Due to ongoing work on the mentioned electricity feeders, power supply will be suspended from January 19 to January 22 and water supply from New Filter Plant, Jamshoro road will remain affected from 9 am to 5 pm, it added.

HDA spokesperson informed that the water supply to Qasimabad, Hirabad, Latifabad and some areas of the city might be affected.

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) also advised all consumers to store water as per their requirement and avoid from unnecessary use of water.