Water Supply To Remain Partially Suspended In Capital From March 18

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:11 PM

The water supply in various sectors of Islamabad will remain partially suspended from March 18 to 20 due to work of repairing and changing of 36 inch dia water pipeline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The water supply in various sectors of Islamabad will remain partially suspended from March 18 to 20 due to work of repairing and changing of 36 inch dia water pipeline.

The spokesperson of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a statement said sectors included G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, F-7, and F-8 would face water suspension during the maintenance work.

However, supply would remain open with break of one day during the said period, he added.

CDA will take all possible measures to complete work as soon as possible, so that citizens may get smooth water supply. The residents of the sectors were requested to store water for their daily use during these days, he added.

