Water Tank At Garden Town To Be Completed Before Monsoon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Water Tank at Garden Town to be completed before monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) underground water tank at Garden Town is

expected to be completed before monsoon.

It was briefed by the WASA officers during the visit of Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed

who reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the underground water tank at Garden town here

on Tuesday.

The project’s Director, Abu Bakar Imran, provided a detailed briefing on the construction progress and

told the water tank will help store 1.

5 million gallons of rainwater.

Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of using high-quality materials

throughout the construction. He directed that all available resources should be utilized to complete

the project within the stipulated time. Additionally, he stressed the need to maintain transparency

throughout the construction phase. Special measures will be taken to ensure minimal inconvenience

to residents during the construction.

