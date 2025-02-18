Water Tank At Garden Town To Be Completed Before Monsoon
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency’s (WASA) underground water tank at Garden Town is
expected to be completed before monsoon.
It was briefed by the WASA officers during the visit of Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed
who reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the underground water tank at Garden town here
on Tuesday.
The project’s Director, Abu Bakar Imran, provided a detailed briefing on the construction progress and
told the water tank will help store 1.
5 million gallons of rainwater.
Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed emphasized the importance of using high-quality materials
throughout the construction. He directed that all available resources should be utilized to complete
the project within the stipulated time. Additionally, he stressed the need to maintain transparency
throughout the construction phase. Special measures will be taken to ensure minimal inconvenience
to residents during the construction.
Recent Stories
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case5 minutes ago
-
Water Tank at Garden Town to be completed before monsoon6 minutes ago
-
Capital bazaars being monitored regularly:Azam Tarar6 minutes ago
-
IESCO crackdown on defaulters in full swing6 minutes ago
-
Minister presents Rs 2.5m cheque to stage actor Lucky Dear6 minutes ago
-
Minister directs for cleanliness awareness campaign6 minutes ago
-
Two women among four drug dealers held, over 5 kg Ice recovered in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
PTI’s three Senators suspended over non-parliamentary language16 minutes ago
-
Driver dies in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on outlaws launched in Tank26 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank26 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive continues26 minutes ago