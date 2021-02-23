Water tank of Rs 4.6 million built in SALU; said VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The problem of provision of fresh drinking water has been resolved with the generous support of district government Khairpur as a water tank of Rs 4.6 million was built at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) .

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, commended the generous support of the district government Khairpur.

He remarked that the scheme would be operational soon and would meet an essential need, said a release here on Tuesday.

He said prior to this project, the residents of the campus, offices and academic blocks had been facing severe scarcity of drinking water, adding that almost 33-year-old issue had now been resolved.