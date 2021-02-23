UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Tank Of Rs 4.6 Million Built In SALU; Said VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Water tank of Rs 4.6 million built in SALU; said VC

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The problem of provision of fresh drinking water has been resolved with the generous support of district government Khairpur as a water tank of Rs 4.6 million was built at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) .

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor, SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, commended the generous support of the district government Khairpur.

He remarked that the scheme would be operational soon and would meet an essential need, said a release here on Tuesday.

He said prior to this project, the residents of the campus, offices and academic blocks had been facing severe scarcity of drinking water, adding that almost 33-year-old issue had now been resolved.

Related Topics

Water Khairpur Tank Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

6 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

20 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

35 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

39 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

41 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.