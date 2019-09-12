UrduPoint.com
Water Tank Takes Life Of Teenager

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A thirteen-year-old boy was died when he fell into a water tank in the jurisdiction of Westridge police station Range Road Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the boy was already died when the rescue officials reached on the spot.

However, the body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for postmortem.

The father of the deceased, told media that the boy namely Muhammad Danial was mentally retarded and he was missing from the house. on Search, his body was found from a water tank.

Police said after the postmortem report, the cause of death would be ascertained.

