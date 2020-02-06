Water tanker owners unleash loot and plunder spree in water crisis hit areas at Rawalpindi cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

Water crisis has deepened in Rawalpindi cantonment areas forcing the people to purchase water from water tanker walas at highly inflated rates

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Water crisis has deepened in Rawalpindi cantonment areas forcing the people to purchase water from water tanker walas at highly inflated rates.According to media reports the canal originating from Khanpur dam for supplying water to twin cities has been closed in connection with "bhal safai campaign' from February 01.

There is no alternative water supply system in areas such as Churd hardpal, Afshan colony, Dhok syedan, Chaklala, Tench bata, Range road, Westridge and nearby localities. The water supply in most of the locality stands disrupted because of closure of tube wells in the areas in the wake of underground water level lowering day by day.The number of water tankers held by cantonment board are far less that they cannot meet the growing demand of the citizens who are now forced to arrange water for their domestic use through private water tankers.Exploiting the situation, the water tankers owners have started looting the citizens with charging them Rs 1500 per water tanker.Secretary Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Qaiser Mehmood said that supply will remain suspended for 10 days due to annual bhal safai and the citizens were informed in advance in this regard.

Comprehensive planning made to cope with coronavirus: Dr. Zafar

ZafarISLAMABAD, FEB 06 (ONLINE): Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says comprehensive planning has been made to cope with coronavirus.Chairing a meeting of Coronavirus Emergency Core Group in Islamabad on Thursday, he said he is personally monitoring the screening system at airports.He said all possible steps are being ensured to deal with Coronavirus and we are ready to tackle any emergency situation in this regard.Zafar Mirza said an emergency operation cell established at the health ministry is overviewing the situation with regard to coronavirus.He said separate wards have been arranged at hospitals regarding possible cases of coronavirus.He said the Federal government has taken effective measures in collaboration with the provinces to handle coronavirus.He said no case of coronavirus has yet been reported in Pakistan.