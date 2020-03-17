UrduPoint.com
Water Tankers Placed In City For Hand-washing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Water tankers placed in city for hand-washing

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has placed water tankers at various points in the city for hand and mouth washing by the general public to save them from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has placed water tankers at various points in the city for hand and mouth washing by the general public to save them from corona virus pandemic.

WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhary said Tuesday that the tankers were placaed at Clock Tower Chowk, Koh-e-Noor City Chowk and Sadar Bazaar Ghulam Muhammad Abad and these would remain available from 9:00 a.

m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

These tankers have chlorine mixed water while WASA staff will remain present near these tankers and provide soap and sanitizers to the people.

He appealed the general public to wash their mouths and hands through chlorine-mixed water and get

