Water Tanks For Hands Washing In Timergara Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Water tanks for hands washing in Timergara bazaar

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::As per directions of provincial government, the local government and TMO Dir Lower has installed water tanks with hand washing soap points in the main bazaar of Timargara here on Sunday.

Administrator and TMO Timergara Parvez Akhtar, Enforcement Officer Hanif Ur Rahman, and TOF Badshah Muhammad installed water tanks along with soaps and sanitizers for hand washing at various places in Timergara baz ar in order to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Malak Shafi Ullah Khan, MPA also visited various points and appealed the public to wash hands with soap after every 30 minutes to safeguard from fatal COVID-19. He said it is clear instruction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take immediate steps for ensuring facilities to the people all cross the province.

