Water Testing Kit (SINOW) Production Unit Inaugurated At GCWUF

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The production unit of Water Testing Kit (SINOW) was inaugurated at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) on Monday.

This is the first ever production unit of Water Testing Kit (SINOW) in the department of chemistry under the project TDF-03-013 funded by HEC, Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor Khwaja Farid University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan Prof Dr Suleman Tahir inaugurated the unit.

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq (PI of the project) and her research team introduced and demonstrated the working and efficiency of the testing kit to the chief guest and all other guests of honour.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of HEC for funding such projects.

He lauded the genius efforts of Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq for her successful industrial linkage project in the university.

SINOW is trademark name of the microbial testing kit developed by Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq under the project titled "Development of Inexpensive, User-Friendly Water Alert Test Kit to Detect Harmful Bacteria".

The kit is very user-friendly and a common man can easily perform microbial test by using the kit.

Now, the GCWUF is going to commercialize the SINOW in collaboration with the Water Care ServicesPakistan (WCSP).

