Water Theft Case Registered Against Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The district police have registered case against four farmers over a charge of stealing state irrigation water here in the limits of Gomal University Police station.
According to details, the Gomal University police station registered case on the complaint of sub-division Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) SDO.
The irrigation department got the matter probed and later on decided to launch a criminal case.
The four farmers involved in stealing irrigation water included Yasin, Rehmat Ullah, Ramzan and Mirza Khan residents of Shala Sharif.
