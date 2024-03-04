Water theft case registered against farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The district police have registered case against four farmers over a charge of stealing state irrigation water here in the limits of Gomal University Police station.

According to details, the Gomal University police station registered case on the complaint of sub-division Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) SDO.

The irrigation department got the matter probed and later on decided to launch a criminal case.

The four farmers involved in stealing irrigation water included Yasin, Rehmat Ullah, Ramzan and Mirza Khan residents of Shala Sharif.