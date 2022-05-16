Water theft to be checked through strict monitoring: Fehmida Mirza

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Monday demanded the government to install telemetry system at water discharge stations and check theft of water from various barrages.

Speaking here at National Assembly, she said that water is being theft from various barrages and a committee should be constituted to monitor the water situation. She said that a proper telemetry system would help to check such theft.

She also demanded the Chair to expedite the process for appointment of Leader of the Opposition of the House for smooth functioning.

Regarding economic situation in the country, she asked the government to take immediate decisions on various matters as its 'indecisiveness' is creating serious problems.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza condemned the blast in North Waziristan's Miranshah resulting death of three soldiers and three children. She demanded the government to compensate the families of deceased and take concrete steps to check incidents of terrorism.

She also condemned the target killing of two traders in Peshawar belonging to Sikh Community and demanded for arrest of the perpetrators of those involved in such shameful acts.

