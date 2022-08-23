Water to be release into MVN drain after taking precautionary measures: CM Advisor

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that due to heavy rains, there was already a lot of water in the Main Nara valley (MVN) drain, so it was necessary to take all possible precautions while releasing more water into it as to avoid any possible unpleasant situation.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held with the relevant officers of the Irrigation Department. Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Imtiaz Ali Pasha Butt, Dr. Khalil Kotharo, Dr. Asadullah Leghari, PP District General Secretary Sardar Ghulam Dastgir , Information Secretary Mumtaz Ali Jokhio, Riaz Hussain Khoso, Qadir Chandio, WAPDA SCARP officer Masood Ahmed Soomro and other officers were present in the meeting.

Advisor Fayaz Ali Butt said that the situation was very complicated due to heavy rains and we need to deal with the situation very carefully and sensibly.

He further said that the government of Sindh is helping the rain-affected people at all levels, but there is a need for all the institutions to perform their duties in a coordinated manner.