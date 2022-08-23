UrduPoint.com

Water To Be Release Into MVN Drain After Taking Precautionary Measures: CM Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Water to be release into MVN drain after taking precautionary measures: CM Advisor

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Fayyaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that due to heavy rains, there was already a lot of water in the Main Nara valley (MVN) drain, so it was necessary to take all possible precautions while releasing more water into it as to avoid any possible unpleasant situation.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held with the relevant officers of the Irrigation Department. Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Imtiaz Ali Pasha Butt, Dr. Khalil Kotharo, Dr. Asadullah Leghari, PP District General Secretary Sardar Ghulam Dastgir , Information Secretary Mumtaz Ali Jokhio, Riaz Hussain Khoso, Qadir Chandio, WAPDA SCARP officer Masood Ahmed Soomro and other officers were present in the meeting.

Advisor Fayaz Ali Butt said that the situation was very complicated due to heavy rains and we need to deal with the situation very carefully and sensibly.

He further said that the government of Sindh is helping the rain-affected people at all levels, but there is a need for all the institutions to perform their duties in a coordinated manner.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water WAPDA Nara Imtiaz Ali Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

51 minutes ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

58 minutes ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.