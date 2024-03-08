Water treatment plants being installed in Manora: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that two water treatment plants are being installed in Manora, which will provide five lakh gallons of water

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that two water treatment plants are being installed in Manora, which will provide five lakh gallons of water.

He said this while addressing the industrialists and businessmen on the occasion of his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

President FPCCI Atif Akram Sheikh, Vice President Asif Sheikh, Muhammad Hanif Gohar and other officials and members were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC provides municipal services to the citizens of Karachi. The rate of utility tax has been reduced to Rs 50 and the maximum is Rs 200. However, the municipal utility tax recovery system has to be further improved.

He said that the Fire Brigade Department of KMC takes action everywhere in the city to put off fire, Three new snorkels have been given to the fire brigade department to extinguish the fire in multi-storied buildings as soon as possible and to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that Karachi needs six thousand megawatts of electricity, our Solar Parks can be built on 5500 Nalas. People who want to work on solar base and wind base energy should work with us, KMC has enough land for this purpose, he added.

The Mayor Karachi said that we want to work in the city and providing maximum convenience to the citizens as it is our first priority. Businessmen and industrialists doing business in Karachi should lend us a hand in this work. New four-lane Jam Sadiq bridge in Korangi is being constructed which will improve traffic flow in the industrial area, he said.

He said that the government of Sindh and KMC are doing everything possible to promote industrial, commercial and economic activities. Actions are being taken and a policy is being made which is in the interest of the citizens, he said.