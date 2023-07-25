Water wave of 4- 450,000 lac cusecs likely to reach in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A wave of water with an intensity of 4- 450,000 lac cusecs would enter areas of the district adjacent to the Indus River today's evening, as per a pre-cautionary announcement issued by the district administration.

It would stay at least for two days in the district, added the release following the announcement.

People living in the riverine areas are advised to arrange life-saving measures for themselves, animals, and valuables to avoid any loss in the wake of flash floods, concluded the statement.