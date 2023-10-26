WaterAid Pakistan, CWC IM Sciences unite to address challenges of sanitation, hygiene

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) WaterAid Pakistan (WAP) and the Center for Water and Climate (CWC) Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) have formalized a partnership to address critical challenges in water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) with a specific focus on climate resilience.

The collaboration aims to research Pakistan's WASH infrastructure, identifying areas for improvement and providing evidence-based recommendations. Special emphasis will be placed on climate-resilient WASH solutions to combat climate change-related challenges, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Key initiatives include developing comprehensive water security plans, capacity building for fresh graduates (with a focus on female professionals), a Zero Liquid Discharge initiative (Rain water harvesting, Ground Water Recharge, and Waste Water treatment facilities) - the first of its kind in KP and engaging students in various environmental initiatives.

The partnership also aims to secure grants for WASH-related projects, ensuring funds are effectively utilized. This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving sustainable water solutions in Pakistan.

