Open Menu

WaterAid Pakistan, CWC IM Sciences Unite To Address Challenges Of Sanitation, Hygiene

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 11:20 AM

WaterAid Pakistan, CWC IM Sciences unite to address challenges of sanitation, hygiene

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) WaterAid Pakistan (WAP) and the Center for Water and Climate (CWC) Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) have formalized a partnership to address critical challenges in water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) with a specific focus on climate resilience.

The collaboration aims to research Pakistan's WASH infrastructure, identifying areas for improvement and providing evidence-based recommendations. Special emphasis will be placed on climate-resilient WASH solutions to combat climate change-related challenges, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Key initiatives include developing comprehensive water security plans, capacity building for fresh graduates (with a focus on female professionals), a Zero Liquid Discharge initiative (Rain water harvesting, Ground Water Recharge, and Waste Water treatment facilities) - the first of its kind in KP and engaging students in various environmental initiatives.

The partnership also aims to secure grants for WASH-related projects, ensuring funds are effectively utilized. This collaboration represents a significant step towards achieving sustainable water solutions in Pakistan.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan