WaterAid Unveils Strategy To Accelerate Progress In WASH Initiatives

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 07:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) WaterAid Pakistan on Wednesday unveiled its ambitious Country Programme Strategy for the period 2023–2028, with a focus on accelerating progress in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives across the country.

The strategy aims to prioritize the integration of WASH within the health sector, intending to make substantial contributions to public health outcomes said a news release.

The launch event gathered a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from academia, community-based organizations, and the media, according to a press release.

Notable attendees included Senator Ms. Sitara Ayaz, Secretary-General of the International Parliamentarian Congress, and Seemee Azdi, Chairperson of the Climate Change Committee.

During the event, discussions were led by key figures such as Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director-General of PCRWR; Liaqat Ali, Executive Coordinator of the Doaba Foundation; Muhammad Nawaz, Climate Integration Lead at USAID Pakistan; Muhammad Rafiq, Head of the Center for Water Informatics and Climate Resilience at IM Sciences, Peshawar; and Sehr Afsheen, Country Representative of VSO.

They explored the crucial roles of stakeholders, academia, and civil societies in enhancing WASH conditions in Pakistan.

Muhammad Fazal, Head of Program Strategy and Policy at WaterAid, concluded the discussions by emphasizing a commitment to collaborative efforts. He called for collective action from stakeholders, academia, development agencies, government ministries, and parliamentarians to mainstream access to WASH in all policies and plans.

Arif Jabbar Khan, Country Director of WaterAid Pakistan, expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated the organization's dedication to working closely with local communities, government bodies, and organizations to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation.

More Stories From Pakistan