Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh health officials have raised concerns over the outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking floods.

According to a report released by Sindh health department, Diarrhoea, skin diseases and eye infections are spreading at relief camps set up by the government across the province.

More than 134,000 diarrhea cases were reported from Sindh in the past two months, said a report released by the health officials on Saturday.

Similarly, 44,832 malaria cases were found during monsoon rains since June this year, the official stats show.

It added that 101 snake-bite cases have also been reported.

The stats come a day after the government and the World Health Organization raised concerns over the spread of waterborne diseases among flood victims. Nearly half a million flood-displaced people are living in relief camps.

According to the UN Population Fund, 6.4 million flood victims need humanitarian assistance. It said about 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas, including 73,000 expected to deliver in the next month, need maternal health services.