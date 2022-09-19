UrduPoint.com

Waterborne Diseases Spreading In Flood-hit Areas: WHO Expert Warns

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Member of World Health Organization ( WHO) Dr Rana Jawad Asghar Monday said that over a million people were in a devastating condition in the country due to intense floods.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that they need humanitarian assistance for their survival.

He said that lots of people stood at higher risk of water-borne diseases and malnutrition due to recent flooding mostly in Sindh province.

There was a severe risk of dengue, cholera, Hepatitis, diarrhea and dysentery due to unavailability of clean drinking water, he added.

He said that WHO has already warned of large-scale outbreaks of diseases in flood hit areas.

Children caught in the floods were suffering from stomach ailments along with malaria and dengue, he said.

Replying to a question, he suggested that the governments should establish 'an emergency reporting system' to collect data on disease persons.

He requested international donors for a collective effort to tackle this devastating situation.

