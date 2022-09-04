Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 14,869 cases of waterborne diseases and 13,326 cases of respiratory illnesses were treated at medical camps in Sindh.

Many flood victims, including women and children were complaining of psychological distress after losing their homes and loved ones.

Diarrhea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and dysentery were the most common diseases among floods affectees.

Following the unprecedented deadly floods triggered by monsoon rains more than 500% above average levels, the affected people were now facing outbreaks of diarrhea, dengue, skin diseases and other waterborne infections across the country, say health officials.