UrduPoint.com

Waterborne Infections Grip Flood-ravaged Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 14,869 cases of waterborne diseases and 13,326 cases of respiratory illnesses were treated at medical camps in Sindh.

Many flood victims, including women and children were complaining of psychological distress after losing their homes and loved ones.

Diarrhea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and dysentery were the most common diseases among floods affectees.

Following the unprecedented deadly floods triggered by monsoon rains more than 500% above average levels, the affected people were now facing outbreaks of diarrhea, dengue, skin diseases and other waterborne infections across the country, say health officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Dengue Flood Women Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

23 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.