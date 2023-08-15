Open Menu

Waterfall In Abdullahpur Chowk Reopened

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that steps were being taken for provision of quality recreational facilities to citizens besides regional beautification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that steps were being taken for provision of quality recreational facilities to citizens besides regional beautification.

He expressed these views while reopening the waterfall in Abdullahpur chowk which was closed for a long time, here on Tuesday.

Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Zamir Hussain, Director Horticulture Zaheer Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

The commissioner unveiled the waterfall plate and hailed the efforts of parks and horticulture authorities. A large number of citizens gathered to enjoy the multicolored lights of the waterfall.

