Watermelon cultivation should be completed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it during March to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, watermelon is highly demanded during summer, therefore, growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it till the end of March as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, farmers should contact on agriculture free helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000,he added.