Watermelon Cultivation Should Be Started In February

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Watermelon cultivation should be started in February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of watermelon with the advent of February and complete it by mid of March to get bumper yield.

According to spokesman for the agriculture department, watermelon is highly demanded commodity during summer, therefore, growers should start cultivation of watermelon in first week of February and complete it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

The growers should use approved varieties of watermelon and for more information, theyshould contact on agriculture free helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

