Water,sanitation Services Handed Over To Wasa Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water supply and sanitation services in the city have been handed over to the Water
and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).
In the presence of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and MPA Muhammad Manshaullah,
Municipal Corporation Administrator Ayub Bukhari and MD Wasa Abu Bakar Imran signed
the agreement.
A ceremony was held in this regard at Jinnah Hall, Sialkot Fort.
Former UC chairmen and councilors, including CO Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chaudhry Bashir
Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed Butt, Nawaz Bhatti, Abdul Hameed Qasim and others were also present.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said all resources and HR of the sanitation department
of the Municipal Corporation had been handed over to the Wasa and more staff will be recruited
in the Wasa and modern machinery will also be added, which will provide quality facilities
to citizens.
The deputy commissioner said that citizens could register their complaints through helpline 1334
which will be resolved immediately.
She said that the district administration was working to implement the initiatives and reforms
of the Punjab government.
The deputy commissioner said to improve the services of all departments and to redress
complaints in this regard, a control room at the DC office had been kept active 24 hours
where citizens can register their complaints by calling 1718.
MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt appreciated the establishment of the Wasa and said that
the citizens will get quality facilities.
MD WASA Abu Bakar Imran said the Wasa services would be within the limits of the Municipal
Corporation Sialkot, which includes clean drinking water and sanitation.
