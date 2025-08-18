Water,sanitation services handed over to Wasa Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Water supply and sanitation services in the city have been handed over to the Water

and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

In the presence of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and MPA Muhammad Manshaullah,

Municipal Corporation Administrator Ayub Bukhari and MD Wasa Abu Bakar Imran signed

the agreement.

A ceremony was held in this regard at Jinnah Hall, Sialkot Fort.

Former UC chairmen and councilors, including CO Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chaudhry Bashir

Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed Butt, Nawaz Bhatti, Abdul Hameed Qasim and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali said all resources and HR of the sanitation department

of the Municipal Corporation had been handed over to the Wasa and more staff will be recruited

in the Wasa and modern machinery will also be added, which will provide quality facilities

to citizens.

The deputy commissioner said that citizens could register their complaints through helpline 1334

which will be resolved immediately.

She said that the district administration was working to implement the initiatives and reforms

of the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said to improve the services of all departments and to redress

complaints in this regard, a control room at the DC office had been kept active 24 hours

where citizens can register their complaints by calling 1718.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt appreciated the establishment of the Wasa and said that

the citizens will get quality facilities.

MD WASA Abu Bakar Imran said the Wasa services would be within the limits of the Municipal

Corporation Sialkot, which includes clean drinking water and sanitation.