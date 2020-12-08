UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watershed Management Project Conducted To Protect Pollution In Reservoirs' Areas

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Watershed Management Project conducted to protect pollution in reservoirs' areas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is conducting Watershed Management Project for taking various protective measures such as plantation, construction of check dams/ weir etc to protect the sediment inflow and pollution in the reservoirs areas.

Official sources told APP here that during high flow season, some trash material like plastic bottle, plastic shoes, wooden logs etc also entered into reservoirs, which were trapped and then removed through trash racks installed at power intakes tunnels.

Similarly, during construction phases of the WAPDA Projects, National and International procedures and standard guidelines were also followed to mitigate pollution in the rivers, they said.

They said all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K had also their own Environmental Protection Agencies, which were responsible for taking care of pollution in water bodies in their territorial jurisdictions.

Both Tarbela and Mangla dams / reservoirs had no industrial zones / industrial effluent around their periphery; therefore, there were no chances of pollution due to contamination of water in both dams/ reservoirs, they added.

Related Topics

Water WAPDA All

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

16 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

18 seconds ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

7 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

7 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.