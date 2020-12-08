Watershed Management Project conducted to protect pollution in reservoirs' areas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is conducting Watershed Management Project for taking various protective measures such as plantation, construction of check dams/ weir etc to protect the sediment inflow and pollution in the reservoirs areas.

Official sources told APP here that during high flow season, some trash material like plastic bottle, plastic shoes, wooden logs etc also entered into reservoirs, which were trapped and then removed through trash racks installed at power intakes tunnels.

Similarly, during construction phases of the WAPDA Projects, National and International procedures and standard guidelines were also followed to mitigate pollution in the rivers, they said.

They said all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K had also their own Environmental Protection Agencies, which were responsible for taking care of pollution in water bodies in their territorial jurisdictions.

Both Tarbela and Mangla dams / reservoirs had no industrial zones / industrial effluent around their periphery; therefore, there were no chances of pollution due to contamination of water in both dams/ reservoirs, they added.