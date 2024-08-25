Wave Of Dacoities, Thefts Sparks Panic Among Citizens
Published August 25, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A recent upsurge in dacoities and thefts across the city has left citizens in a state of panic.
In the past two days, nearly three dozen incidents were reported in the city. In one of the most alarming incidents, dacoits intercepted and robbed two citizens, Mubeen and Falak Sher, in the jurisdiction of Basti Malook police station. The criminals snatched Rs 10 lakh from the victims and also inflicted injuries on them. Similarly, in the limits of Shah Shams police station, another citizen, Waseem, was targeted by dacoits who forcibly took his mobile phone. This was followed by yet another incident in the same area, where a citizen, Mohsin, was robbed of two mobile phones.
The crime wave extended to other areas also as thieves managed to drive away a rickshaw, owned by Aziz, in the limits of Cantt police station.
The incident not only resulted in a financial loss but also left the victim without a means of livelihood.
In another troubling incident, a citizen named Umair was robbed of his money by criminal gangs. A motorcycle owned by Hassan was stolen by thieves in the precincts of New Multan police station.
In response to the rising crime wave, police sources have claimed significant progress in their efforts to curb the menace. According to police sources, they have arrested 16 criminals from various locations across the city. The police have also recovered a substantial cache of stolen items, including mobile phones, motorcycles, and other valuables, along with illegal substances such as wine and drugs.
