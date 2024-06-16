Wave Of Inflation In Peshawar Not Reducing
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Waves of inflation in the provincial capital Peshawar could not be reduced as the price of ginger and garlic hit high in the vegetable markets along with increase in the fruits.
However, the district administration has issued an official price list but such price could not be carried by the vendors either they are in the vegetable markets or in the fruits market and selling their food items at their own set price.
The price of Ginger increased by Rs. 120 and now it is being sold at Rs. 820 per kg instead of Rs. 700, the official rate. As far the official price of Garlic is Rs. 450 but it is being sold at Rs.
550, likewise Onion Rs 160, Tomato Rs 150 are being sold per kg.
The Potato Rs. 140, Kachalo 160, Green pepper 200, Capsicum 80, Eggplant 100, Cauliflower 100, Okra 120 and Lemon 420 kg sold. The official price of lemon is Rs. 300 per kg but it is being sold for Rs. 420.
As far the price of Apple is Rs 410, mango 240, cherry 450, aro 350, sweet potato 310, lychee 360 per kg being sold, while banana 210 rupees per dozen sold.
One time increase in the price of live chicken per kg, the price will be Rs 465 per kg, Rs. 100 increase in the official price of Rs. 365. The price of eggs per dozen in the market is remains Rs 280.
