Wave of inflation in the country continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The price of garlic and ginger has rapidly increased with every passing day, and no control whatsoever has been claimed by the district administration of Peshawar.

According to the official rates of various vegetables and fruits, the rates in the local markets are totally different from those in the official price lists, as onions are priced at Rs 220 instead of Rs 120, tomatoes are priced at Rs 180, garlic is priced at Rs 550, and ginger is priced at Rs 850 per kg.

Potatoes 150, Kachalu 140, Green Pepper 150, Capsicum 100, Eggplant 60, Cauliflower 100, Okra 100, and Lemon 350 per kg are being sold.

As far as the price of fruits, including Apple 350, mango 310, cherry 390, arro 280, sweet potato 300, and litchi 350 per kg, bananas are being sold for 190 rupees per dozen. The price of live chicken is 420 rupees per kg, while eggs are sold at 280 rupees per dozen.