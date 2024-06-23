Open Menu

Waves Of Inflation Continue Despite Eid Ul Azha Passes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Eid al-Azha has passed, but the wave of inflation could not decrease and the prices of vegetables and fruits in the markets has been increasing with every day passes while the district administration Peshawar is failed in controlling the vendors selling food items on their own prices.

The price of the ginger is all time high and now it is being sold in the vegetable market at Rs. 850 instead of Rs. 720 at the official rates while the Garlic is sold at Rs. 540 instead of selling at official rates issued by the district administration at Rs. 430. Likewise the rates of the tomato are Rs. 180 while the official rates are Rs. 100, similarly the official rate of the Onion is Rs.

120 but it is being sold at Rs. 200 per kg.

An increase has also witnessed in the rate of potato as it is being sold on Rs. 160 per kg, denying the official rate fixed as Rs. 110, kachalu 170, green pepper 160, capsicum 140, brinjal 80, cauliflower 140, okra 100, lemon 400 kg sold.

As far the fruit price is concerned an increase has also been witnessed and Apple is being sold at 400 while the official rate of Apple is 340, mango 270, cherry 390, arro 260, potato 340, lychee 270 per kg while banana 180 rupees per dozen sold. The price of live chicken is Rs 325 per kg while eggs are sold at Rs 250 per dozen.

