Waves of inflation continue in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The wave of inflation continues in Peshawar, increasing the price of vegetables, fruits and live chicken per kg while most of the vendors could not follow the official rates issued by the district administration.

The price of the vegetables increased with every passing day and the price of Onion jumped from Rs. 120 to Rs 180 while tomato 110, lemon 350, garlic 540 and ginger 700 rupees were being sold. The ginger was 650 and it increased by Rs. 50 to reach Rs. 700 per kg well before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

The potato 100, kachalu 210, green pepper 160, capsicum 150, brinjal 140, cauliflower 80, okra 140 and peas 240 rupees are being sold.

As for the rates of the fruits an increase was also witnessed including Apple 310, cherry 400, mango 260, peach 230 while banana 160 rupees dozen sold.

The price of live chicken has been increased by Rs 10 per kg and now the price of live chicken will reach 340 rupees per kg.

Price of eggs reduced by ten rupees per dozen, price fixed at rupees 230.