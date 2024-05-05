Open Menu

Waves Of Inflation Not Decrease

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Waves of inflation not decrease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The waves of inflation in the vegetable and fruit markets did not decrease as garlic hit an all-time high and is being sold at 750 per kilogram, while the price of ginger has also increased to 680 per kg.

During a visit to the vegetable and fruit markets, the rates of various food items are increasing, including onion (240, tomato (120, garlic (750 and ginger (680) being sold per kilogram.

 

The prices of potatoes 140 white, potatoes 260 red, green pepper 120, bell pepper 70, eggplant 100, cauliflower 160, okra 260 rupees, and lemon 500 kilos are being sold.

The prices of fruits in the local market increased to double: Apple 400, pomegranate 460, malta 320, Blackberry 240, and pomegranate 330, while bananas cost 210 rupees per dozen sold.

The price of live chicken has increased by Rs. 30 and now reaches Rs. 465 per kg. The price of a dozen eggs in the market is Rs 310.

Related Topics

Visit Price Malta Apple Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

11 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

12 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

12 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

12 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

12 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

12 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

12 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan