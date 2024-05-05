Waves Of Inflation Not Decrease
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The waves of inflation in the vegetable and fruit markets did not decrease as garlic hit an all-time high and is being sold at 750 per kilogram, while the price of ginger has also increased to 680 per kg.
During a visit to the vegetable and fruit markets, the rates of various food items are increasing, including onion (240, tomato (120, garlic (750 and ginger (680) being sold per kilogram.
The prices of potatoes 140 white, potatoes 260 red, green pepper 120, bell pepper 70, eggplant 100, cauliflower 160, okra 260 rupees, and lemon 500 kilos are being sold.
The prices of fruits in the local market increased to double: Apple 400, pomegranate 460, malta 320, Blackberry 240, and pomegranate 330, while bananas cost 210 rupees per dozen sold.
The price of live chicken has increased by Rs. 30 and now reaches Rs. 465 per kg. The price of a dozen eggs in the market is Rs 310.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pb Govt seeks to simplify birth registration process55 minutes ago
-
Anwaar urges religious scholars to play role in fostering unity, solidarity11 hours ago
-
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems11 hours ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign minister of Egypt12 hours ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered12 hours ago
-
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC12 hours ago
-
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties12 hours ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police12 hours ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor12 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant role of lawyers for ..12 hours ago
-
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children12 hours ago