Ways discussed to enhance revenue collection

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority Muhammad Tanveer Jhandir to discuss matters related to tax and revenue collection.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the Punjab Revenue Authority Neelam Afzal, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and other Assistant Commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

Additional Commissioner Tanveer Jhandir stated that data should be compiled by identifying unregistered tax defaulters to bring them into the tax net.

He emphasized that at the district level, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) should work with Assistant Commissioners to compile data on hotels, wedding halls, restaurants, property dealers, car dealers, beauty parlors, clubs, caterers, cable tv operators, commission agents, construction services, property developers, photographers, tour operators, carriage companies, and dry cleaners. He mentioned that Additional Deputy Commissioners (General), Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, and other revenue officers across the division should collaborate as a team with the Punjab Revenue Authority, Bahawalpur office. He reported that compared to the previous fiscal year, the Punjab Revenue Authority office in Bahawalpur has collected 33 percent more tax this year.