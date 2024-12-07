Ways Discussed To Improve Healthcare Services
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A meeting of the District Health Council was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Asad Aslam, and other district health officers, as well as members of the health council. The deputy commissioner was briefed on the requirements of government hospitals across the district. Issues related to the administrative affairs of government hospitals, treatment, provision of free medicines and medical facilities, and procurement of other necessary items were discussed at the meeting.
The meeting also stressed on ensuring the adequate availability of medicines in hospitals and further improving cleanliness. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that DHQ and THQ hospitals should be made model healthcare facilities and patients should be provided with all medical facilities free of cost and in the best possible manner.
He directed that a strict rotation policy be implemented for doctors and paramedical staff in morning and evening shifts in hospitals. He said that all essential medicines should be available in sufficient quantity in government hospitals of the district and the provision of free medicines to all patients would be ensured at all costs.
He further said that the budget of the health council would be utilized for the improvement of hospitals and strict action would be taken against complaints of non-availability of medicines in hospitals.
He said that the provision of quality healthcare to the citizens is a top priority and all resources would be utilized in this regard.
The deputy commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated in providing quality healthcare to the citizens.
