Ways Discussed To Prevent Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Ways discussed to prevent road accidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Multan district administration has implemented a zero-tolerance policy to curb road accidents, issuing strict orders for compliance and enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari presided over a meeting with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, with attendance from Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar, assistant commissioners, and other district officials. Pointing out the alarming statistic of over 76 road accidents recorded daily in the district, the Deputy Commissioner called for urgent measures to improve traffic management.

The DC ordered to form special inspection teams to ensure compliance regarding load management and making helmet use mandatory across the district.

It was also decided that effective signal systems will be deployed at critical points to reduce accident rates while transport inspectors would be appointed to curb overloading.

The officers were directed that public and private vehicles without fitness certificates would be taken off road.

The district administration plans to construct new dividers and upgrade slipways. While above 5,000 fitness certificates have been issued and fines exceeding Rs 30 million have been imposed to combat smog-related violations during the ongoing drive, the DC was briefed in the meeting.

The meeting also featured a detailed briefing on overloading, traffic management strategies, and plans for upgrading the General Bus Stand.

Deputy Commissioner Bukhari emphasized the importance of efficient enforcement and infrastructure improvements to ensure public safety on roads.

