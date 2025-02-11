Open Menu

Ways Discussed To Resolve Multan Traffic Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting here Tuesday and discussed with officials in threadbare the traffic flow and parking issues besides proposals to build parking plazas on Bosan road and Brands road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting here Tuesday and discussed with officials in threadbare the traffic flow and parking issues besides proposals to build parking plazas on Bosan road and Brands road.

The Commissioner also discussed expansion of Bosan road and ordered to intensify the crackdown on encroachments along the traffic-busy artery and take strict action against those violating one-way traffic rules. He said shopping malls must not be allowed to use the road for parking and warned any violation would result in legal action. He ordered closure of all unauthorized routes contributing to one-way violations.

Accompanying officials, Commissioner Khan took a long walk along the Bosan road to identify problem areas. City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Dogar, said that most one-way violations occur when vehicles emerge from link roads and alleys, leading to risks of road accidents.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that discussions would be held with educational institutions on adjusting school timings to improve traffic flow. Director General MDA Rana Saleem mentioned that applications for valet parking have been received from commercial plazas.

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Kareem Bakhsh provided a detailed briefing on beautification measures undertaken by the PHA.

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawaran Khan, Chief Officer of the Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, City Corporation Officer Iqbal Khan, and Assistant Commissioner City Sami Sheikh, along with other relevant officials.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..

13 minutes ago
 KPK health department seeks annual performance rep ..

KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's

38 seconds ago
 PTI senator moves IHC for production order

PTI senator moves IHC for production order

40 seconds ago
 Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues

41 seconds ago
 Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai

Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai

43 seconds ago
 Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC

Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC

45 seconds ago
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Prov ..

Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Faz ..

7 minutes ago
 DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of histori ..

DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 13

7 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy

Press Release from Business Wire: Type One Energy

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

57 minutes ago
 Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the P ..

Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal

51 minutes ago
 Two held with 14kg drugs

Two held with 14kg drugs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan