Ways Discussed To Resolve Multan Traffic Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:57 PM
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting here Tuesday and discussed with officials in threadbare the traffic flow and parking issues besides proposals to build parking plazas on Bosan road and Brands road
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting here Tuesday and discussed with officials in threadbare the traffic flow and parking issues besides proposals to build parking plazas on Bosan road and Brands road.
The Commissioner also discussed expansion of Bosan road and ordered to intensify the crackdown on encroachments along the traffic-busy artery and take strict action against those violating one-way traffic rules. He said shopping malls must not be allowed to use the road for parking and warned any violation would result in legal action. He ordered closure of all unauthorized routes contributing to one-way violations.
Accompanying officials, Commissioner Khan took a long walk along the Bosan road to identify problem areas. City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Dogar, said that most one-way violations occur when vehicles emerge from link roads and alleys, leading to risks of road accidents.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that discussions would be held with educational institutions on adjusting school timings to improve traffic flow. Director General MDA Rana Saleem mentioned that applications for valet parking have been received from commercial plazas.
DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Kareem Bakhsh provided a detailed briefing on beautification measures undertaken by the PHA.
Among those present at the meeting were Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawaran Khan, Chief Officer of the Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, City Corporation Officer Iqbal Khan, and Assistant Commissioner City Sami Sheikh, along with other relevant officials.
