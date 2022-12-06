UrduPoint.com

Ways To Maintain Groundwater Level, Conserve Rainwater Discussed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Ways to maintain groundwater level, conserve rainwater discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Kamran Sagheer discussed different steps to avoid floods, construction of ponds and maintenance of groundwater with Korean experts, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the delegation briefed the Assistant Commissioner about different methods to avoid possible flood prevention, mitigation, groundwater, rainwater protection, river erosion and establishment of ponds.

The assistant commissioner issued orders to departments concerned for future action plan.

Kamran Sagheer stated maintenance of groundwater level and rainwater was possible by establishing ponds. He however hinted using all possible resources in this regard.

