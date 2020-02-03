Waza thank Pakistan for observing solidarity day with oppressed Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Jammu and Kashmir People's League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza Monday thanked the government of Pakistan and its people for observing solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir on February 5.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement from jail said that the gesture by Pakistani government and its people helps strengthen the Kashmiris' spirit for freedom.

He also expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering and vigorous support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Waza said Kashmir has become a nuclear flash point, and the world is not ready to admit India's viewpoint on the dispute.

He said being an important party to the Kashmir dispute Pakistan is fighting the case of the Kashmiri people at all international forums.

He asked Islamabad to double its efforts on the diplomatic front to expose India's ugly face before the world.

Over eight million people are leading a besieged life especially after India unilaterally abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 turning the entire territory into a big jail, the JKPL chairman added.

He said Hurriyat leadership has been jailed, internet is shut and there is gag on media as no foreign journalist is allowed to enter Kashmir. He said the future of the youth has been ruined with the destruction of education system amid continued military siege and lockdown, which entered 183rd day, today.

Waza expressed concern over reports of heart attack to the President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir, Mian Abdul Qayoom and urged the International Human Rights Commission and other global rights institutions to pressurize the Indian government to release all political leaders including Mian Qayoom.

Meanwhile, JKPL Vice Chairman Syed Ijaz Rahmani in a statement in Islamabad said no Kashmiri prisoners including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, a diabetic patient, is provided medical facilities in jails.