Wazir Club Wana Wins First All-Pakistan Floodlight Football Tournament
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Wazir Club Wana has won All-Pakistan Floodlight Football Tournament by defeating Afghan Football Club in a penalty shootout in the final match.
According to information, the final match of the first All-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Floodlight Football Tournament was held between Wazir Club Wana and Afghan Football Club Dera Ismail Khan at the Indus Football Ground here.
The match ended in a draw after the given time, leading to a penalty shootout, which Wazir Club Wana won.
The special guest at the event was City Mayor Sardar Omar Amin Khan Ghandapur, while Regional Sports Officer Razi Ullah Khan Bettani and other political leaders were also present.
A large number of spectators enthusiastically witness the thrilling moments of the final match.
The fans expressed that the event was a great initiative for the region, highlighting not only local sports and culture but also providing players with an opportunity to showcase their talents.
Speaking on this occasion, City Mayor Omar Amin Khan Ghandapur emphasized that organizing such events were aimed to promote regional culture, sports, arts, and other activities besides providing the people with opportunities for recreational and healthy activities.
APP/akt
