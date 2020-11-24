Wazir Zada inaugurates various development schemes for Chitral

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Kalash on Tuesday inaugurated various development schemes for different remote areas of Chitral

In this regard, a function was held in Hoon Faizabad area of Chitral, where in Ashraf Hussain Tehsildar performed as stage secretary.

He inaugurated a drinking water scheme costing Rs. 8.2 million by the Public Health Engineering Department that would provide clean drinking water to the residents of Faizabad.

He also inaugurated a road for Faizabad and Orgoch costing Rs. 30 million by the Department of Communication and Works.

The people of the area thanked him for fulfilling their long awaited demand as the condition of the road was much dilapidated.

At the same time, the people of the area also demanded the RCC Bridge over Faizabad canal.

Wazirzada also announced to acquire land for graveyard for Faizabad at a cost of Rs 10 million. He said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for releasing funds to purchase land for graveyard for the people of Chitral in Peshawar at the cost of Rs 300 million.

Wazirzada also inaugurated a water tank constructed by the Tehsil Municipal Administration at a cost of Rs. 6 million for Mustajpanda.

Later, he inaugurated Link Road for Panjikoti which was being constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.5 million under the supervision of Local Government Department, Rural Development Department. He inaugurated a drinking water project for Orghuch village for which the Public Health Engineering Department has provided a fund of Rs. 8.2 million.

Similarly, a road was being constructed for Orghuch by spending a fund of Rs. 8.2 million. Owing to an acute shortage of water in Orguch where people were migrating to other areas due to the issue, the Special Assistant assured that they would be provided drinking and irrigation water.

The Special Assistant presented the party's badges and caps to those who joined the party and people also thanked him and Imran Khan for launching developmental much needed schemes for Chitral.