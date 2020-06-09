Wazir Zada lays foundation stone of community based school building project

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a community based school building project in Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a community based school building project in Peshawar city.

A multi-story building will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs23 million.

On the occasion, the special assistant said the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the welfare of minorities, adding that quota reserved for minorities in government jobs and educational institutions was being implemented in letter and spirit.

He further said minority affairs department was making all out efforts for minorities quota reservation in housing schemes adding that minorities problems were being resolved on priority.

Wazir Zada said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan believed in the development of minorities in true sense and in the light of his directives whole the government machinery was making comprehensive plan in this connection.