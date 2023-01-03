UrduPoint.com

Wazirabad Attack Case: LHC Seeks Report From DPO On Plea For Recovery Of Two Brothers

Published January 03, 2023

Wazirabad attack case: LHC seeks report from DPO on plea for recovery of two brothers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition for recovery of two brothers, illegally detained by police in connection with the Wazirabad attack case.

The court directed the petitioner to approach the police authorities concerned and produce the substantial evidence, including video footage, before them.

The court also directed DPO Wazirabad to act in accordance with the law and submit a report within 15 days.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the petition filed by Irshad Bibi for recovery of his two sons - Mudassar and Ahsan - from illegal police custody.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had kept two sons of the petitioner in illegal detention in connection with the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, adding that video footage of their arrest was also available.

He submitted that the sons of the petitioners had nothing to do with the attack case but they were being made target of political victimization. He pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned to produce sons of the petitioner.

The court, after hearing the arguments, disposed of the petition and sought a report from DPO Wazirabad.

