Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Wazirabad Attack: Punjab Govt Opposes Petitions Against Second JIT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Wazirabad attack: Punjab govt opposes petitions against second JIT

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that petitions, against the second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the federal government to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, were inadmissible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that petitions, against the second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Federal government to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, were inadmissible.

Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul made the statement before a two member- bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who was hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and others against the formation of second JIT.

The advocate general Punjab submitted that the new JIT was formed as per law, therefore, the petitions against it were inadmissible. He pleaded with the bench to dismiss the petitions.

However, the bench adjourned further proceedings till May 18 due to absence of petitioner and his counsel.

At this stage, the bench also expressed annoyance over the absence of the petitioner and his counsel.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Wazirabad May Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

13 minutes ago
 Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

13 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive ..

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

13 minutes ago
 180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA ..

180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA): DC

25 minutes ago
 Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Sol ..

Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Solved in Due Time - Moscow

13 minutes ago
 Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: W ..

Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: What is Politicians’ response ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.