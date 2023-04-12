Wazirabad attack: Punjab govt opposes petitions against second JIT

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab government on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that petitions, against the second Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Federal government to probe the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, were inadmissible.

Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul made the statement before a two member- bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, who was hearing petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and others against the formation of second JIT.

The advocate general Punjab submitted that the new JIT was formed as per law, therefore, the petitions against it were inadmissible. He pleaded with the bench to dismiss the petitions.

However, the bench adjourned further proceedings till May 18 due to absence of petitioner and his counsel.

At this stage, the bench also expressed annoyance over the absence of the petitioner and his counsel.