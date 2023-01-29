UrduPoint.com

Waziristan Police Beef Up Security At Public Places

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police, North Waziristan has tightened security in the district and strict checking is continued at entrances and exits and other important public places on Sunday.

These steps have been taken while keeping in the view security situation in the country. For the provision of security to the lives and properties police have increased patrolling and snap-checking.

Police are checking the movement of suspects and vehicles at all established check posts.

In a statement, District Police Officer (DPO), North Waziristan, Saleem Riaz said that the purpose of security steps to ensure the protection to the lives and properties of the general public, maintenance of law and order, monitoring the movement of criminals and full legal action against the activities of the criminals.

He has urged the general public to extend full cooperation to police at naka bandi and checking points.

North Waziristan Police Law And Order

More Stories From Pakistan

